Philadelphia may have had to say goodbye to its longtime Labor Day musical event with Made in America on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, but this year will certainly see a lot of great music in town to kick off the unofficial end to summer.

In. fact, I couldn’t think of a better act than Usher to perform for TWO night in South Philly to start the weekend (on Friday, August 30 and Saturday, August 31).

What Time Is Usher’s Concert in Philadelphia, Pa?

Usher’s Past Present Future concert starts at 8:00 p.m. both evenings (Friday, August 30 and Saturday, August 31) at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly.

The doors both shows will open at 7:00 p.m. each evening as well.

What Time Will Usher Perform at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa.?

Of course, when a show has a start time, we all know that it’s usually a bit of time until the headlining act takes to the stage. Usher will hit the stage around 9:10 p.m. we think, per our best gues-timates.

If you're planning on your commute home, we believe that Usher's set is just over 2 hours and it should wrap around 11:15 p.m.

Is there an Opening Act for Usher?

There is no official opening act on this tour, which kicked off just over a week ago in Washington, D.C.

Of course, it’s been QUITE a year for Usher, who started by headlining the Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas this January.

What is the Setlist for Usher’s Past Present Future Concert in Philly?

I know that the idea of seeing a setlist before a concert can be a bit of a spoiler for many. So, as a result, we won’t post that here in this article.

But we DID post it here. Click here to read it.

I will tell you that Usher takes the audience on quite a timeless tour of his incredible mutli-decade career. In total, the setlist features performances of nearly 40 songs from Usher!

Still want to know exactly what songs Usher will perform? Well, we’ve posted that in a separate article here. You can click here to view a detailed setlist.

Are Tickets Still Available for Usher’s Philly Concert?

There appear to be a VERY limited number of tickets left for both shows directly via Ticketmaster (and, of course, tickets are also available on third party sites).

How Much is Parking at the Wells Fargo Center?

Parking is available at the venue on the day of the show.

Parking rates have typically been between $30 and $40 for recent events at the stadium complex, but that is subject to change.

You can pay onsite, but note that the Wells Fargo Center no longer accepts cash payments. They do, however, accept all major credit cards, and digital payments (including Apple Pay and Google Play).

You can view the options for reserving your parking in advance here.

The exact times that the parking lots open have not been published, but they usually open no later than 5 p.m. for an evening concert. Check back for an update on that here.

Here's a parking map of the area lots that are available in the stadium complex of Philadelphia:

GRIDLOCK ALERT! Busy Nights Expected in South Philadelphia

It's important to note that both shows will be affected by the Phillies schedule. The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Atlanta Braves at 6:40 p.m. on Friday night and again at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday night.

This, of course, will result in increased traffic in the area of the stadium complex in South Philly both days.

How Can I get to the Usher Concert on Mass Transit?

SEPTA is always an easy answer to get to the stadium complex in South Philadelphia for an event. The Broad Street Line drops fans off at the most southern stop on the line, which is the NRG Stadium stop.

NRG Stadium is located near the intersection of Broad and Pattison avenues.

You can board the train anywhere along Broad Street, which makes transferring to the Broad Street Line via Regional Rail service at Suburban Station pretty easy.

SEPTA has more information available here. You can view the timetables here.

If you haven’t taken the Broad Street Line in some time, the good news is that you can now tap any form of digital payment to ride the Broad Street Line.

SEPTA key cards are still required for the regional rail, however.

Where Is the Uber and Lyft Pick-up Lot at the Wells Fargo Center?

Uber (and Lyft) provide pickups in Lot T for ALL Wells Fargo Center events. If you’re leaving the venue, you should try to exit at one of the Broad Street entrances and cross over Pattison Avenue.

Lincoln Financial Field

Lot T is located just across the street (near the corner of Broad and Pattinson).

What is the Bag & Purse Policy at the Wells Fargo Center for Usher’s Concert in Philadelphia?

The Wells Fargo Center prohibits bags inside the venue event guidelines (including backpacks, Purses, Clear Bags, Fanny Packs, Camera bags, Drawstring Bags, Totes, and Suitcases).

Hand clutches, wristlets, and purses are permitted but must NOT exceed 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle and are subject to security inspection.

If you need a locker, they're available for prohibited bags. That is located on the Broad Street side of the arena. Lockers cost between $5 and $15, click here to read more.

Click here to learn more about the Wells Fargo Center's bag policy for entrances.

