This is how Philly does a holiday weekend!

Usher is coming to Philly later this week to kick off the Labor Day holiday weekend with TWO sold out shows at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia on the 'Past Present Future' tour.

Of course, there are always the standard questions on concert day, and we have a COMPLETE guide to both shows posted for you on our app and website. You can click here right now to see everything from parking info to more exclusive details.

But this article is all about the spoilers. So we're gonna tell you what time Usher hits the stage and what we think his setlist will be for the show (both nights).

Ready? Here we go!

What Time Does Usher Perform in Philadelphia Tonight?

It doesn't matter if you're going to Friday or Saturday night's shows, we can tell you that Usher is likely to hit the stage for his epic performance just after 9:00 p.m.

Of course, this is all subject to change, but we think Usher will start performing around 9:10 p.m. both nights.

If you're planning your commute home, by the way, the show should wrap up around 11:15 p.m.

That's good so you know when you be in your seat ready for him to perform!

What Is Usher's Setlist?

The Past Present Future tour is a JAM PACKED setlist. Usher will perform (at least in part) over 40 songs, we think.

Some people like to be surprised when they're going to a show. I'm not one of them. I need to know what's coming up next to plot any necessary bathroom breaks or even my trips to the bar.

So here's our best guess of what we think Usher's setlist in Philly will be. Thanks to X.com posts from earlier stops on the tour and Setlist.fm for some help stalking this.

Coming Home

Hey Daddy (Daddy's Home)

BIG

Call Me a Mack

Can U Get Wit It

My Way

You Make Me Wanna...

U Remind Me

U Don't Have to Call

Caught Up

Yeah! (Shortened)

Don't Waste My Time (Shortened)

Love in This Club

Tell Me (Shortened)

Say What U Want

Margiela

Party (Chris Brown Cover)

Lil' Freak

Lovers and Friends (Lil Jon cover)

Nice & Slow

U Got It Bad

Climax

Burn

Cofessions Part II

Euphoria

OMG

DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love

Without You (David Guetta cover)

Superstar

This part of the set has varied a bit bight by night with Usher doing some covers and having some surprise guests:



I Need a Girl (part one) (P. Diddy cover)

Good Kisser

My Boo

Throwback

Bad Girl

Ruin

Believe

Peace Sign

Seduction

Usher's Encore:



Good Good

Yeah! (Extended)