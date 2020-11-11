Valet Auto Wash Giving Veterans Free Car Washes Today

Valet Auto Wash is offering all Veterans a free car wash today (Wednesday, November 11th), in honor of Veterans Day, according to their official website.

I love seeing this. What a nice way to say "thank you for your service." The free car washes will be available from 8am - 6pm at all 9 of their locations:

Trenton - 228 Lalor Street

Hamilton - 770 Route 130

Princeton - 3515 Route 1 South

Lawrenceville - 4 Litho Road

Bordentown - 840 Route 206

Cinnaminson - 2603 Route 130

Oxford Valley - 2345 East Lincoln Highway, Langhorne

Manahawkin - 551 Route 72

Burlington - Brand new location. 4486 Route 130.

FYI - Just one car wash per Veteran. No other discounts of offers can be used.

Remember this free car wash offer is good for one day only, Veterans Day (Wednesday, November 11th).

If you're a Veteran residing in Lawrenceville, here's a great plan, go get your free car wash in the morning, then, stop by the Lawrence Municipal building for a free lunch, courtesy of local favorite, Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs. Click here for all the details, it's while supplies last, so don't miss out.

There are many other freebies and deals for Veterans throughout the area, according to USA Today. Applebee's is offering a free meal from a special menu. Dunkin's giving a free donut to all Veterans. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving those who served a free order of 10 wings and fries. For the complete list, click here.

My father is a Veteran. He fought in the Korean War. Like most Veterans, he's filled with the most amazing stories...stories of great sacrifice and immense pride. I'm so proud of him each and every day, but, especially on Veteran's Day. He put everything in his life aside to fight for his country. He's my hero.