Valley of Fear – 4 Pack Contest Rules

Townsquare Media Princeton General Contest Rules

1. The following General Contest Rules shall apply to all contests sponsored and/or organized by Townsquare Media Princeton, LLC (hereinafter “Townsquare Media”).

2. The following rules, and specific contest rules, are available Monday through Friday during normal business hours at 109 Walters Ave, Ewing, NJ 08638 and at http://wpst.com.

3. No purchase is required to play or win on any of the Princeton Townsquare Media stations, WKXW-FM, WCHR-AM, WNJE-AM & WPST-FM.

4. All contestants must be permanent residents of the state of New Jersey and may be asked to provide the Townsquare Media group with a valid form of identification and Social Security number.

5. All contestants must be at least 18 years old to be eligible for contests that are not affiliated with an alcoholic beverage manufacturer or distributor, or that include hotel accommodations and/or air travel.

6. All contestants must be at least 21 years old to be eligible for all contests affiliated with an alcoholic beverage manufacturer or distributor.

7. One entry per household. A “household” is determined as any individuals residing at the same address. After winning a contest on a Townsquare Media station, the individual/household is ineligible to win all other contests on a Townsquare Media station for a period of thirty (30) days. All individuals/households receiving a prize(s) valued at equal to or greater than $600.00 from a Townsquare Media station may be issued a 1099 Federal Income Tax Form by Townsquare Media.

8. For telephone contests, in the event a caller is disconnected during a contest before his/her name and phone number is recorded, then the prize will be awarded to the next caller whose name and phone number are recorded. The person operating the telephone at the Townsquare Media station has the final decision as to who is the winning caller.

9. For contests requiring an entry, they may be entered via the contest page on the Townsquare Media stations’ website: http://wpst.com. All entries become property of Townsquare Media and will not be returned. Townsquare Media reserves the right to retain any or all contest materials for any reason that Townsquare Media deems crucial to the completion of the contest, or reasons relating to publicity and/or advertising. Townsquare Media shall have no responsibility for failure to win or claim any prize based on difficulties with telephone, facsimile, email, or internet difficulties, or any circumstances in any contest.

10. Any specific rules and/or restrictions pertaining to individual contests (entry dates, a limit on number or words on an entry, etc.) will be posted at the link above and/or disclosed in on-air announcements.

11. Unless otherwise directed by station personnel in writing, all prizes must be picked up at Townsquare Media during regular business hours within thirty (30) days of notification to the winner, or the prizes will be forfeited. Townsquare Media assumes no liability for the delivery of prizes. In the event of concert tickets, Townsquare Media may choose to hold the tickets until the event date or require the winner to retrieve their tickets from the related “will call” window for the specific event.

12. In the event the winner is subject to or the subject of any order or legal process issued by any governmental agency having

jurisdiction over the affairs of the winner (i.e., garnishment, child support order, judgment, lien, and the like), Townsquare Media’s delivery of the prize to the official representative of the governmental entity claiming a right to the prize shall be thus deemed as Townsquare Media awarding the prize to the winner. Townsquare Media shall be entitled to rely in good faith, upon any documents presented by the representative seeking to collect the prize in lieu of the winner. Townsquare Media shall not be liable for any claim by any winner for damages incidental thereto.

13. The Townsquare Media stations, all participating co-sponsor companies and their advertising and promotional agencies absolve themselves and shall be held harmless from any action or liability arising from any station contest or prizes awarded in any station contest. Townsquare Media makes no warranties of any kind with respect to the prize, including, but not limited to, any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Townsquare Media hereby expressly disclaims any and all such warranties.

14. The winner expressly releases Townsquare Media, and any sponsors of the contest, and their respective officers, directors, agents, parent companies, subsidiaries, and employees, from any and all claims, demands and/or causes of action of any nature or kind whatsoever, whether presently known or unknown, foreseen or unforeseen, that he/she may have, or may subsequently acquire, as a result of participating in the contest and/or receipt of the prize. Winners may be required to sign a release form and affidavit of eligibility to claim their prize. Failure to do so will result in forfeiture of prize.

15. The winner agrees to allow Townsquare Media and its designees the right to use winner’s name, likeness, portrait, recorded voice and/or biographical material for an unlimited period of time in order to advertise, promote or publicize the station and/or the products and services of any of its designees.

16. Employees and families of Townsquare Media, all participating co-sponsor companies and their advertising and promotional agencies are not eligible. Employees of all other area radio stations and household members of such individuals are not eligible.

17. All prizes are non-transferable, may not be sold, and are not redeemable for cash. Townsquare Media reserves the right to substitute a prize of similar value. Townsquare Media cannot be held responsible for unforeseen cancellations or delays of concerts/events or transportation caused by weather, promoter, or performer.

18. Winners are solely responsible for all applicable local, state, and federal taxes. Winner may be issued a 1099 MISC federal tax form if in one calendar year the prize value of all prizes won in contests from Townsquare Media and/or participating co-sponsors exceeds $600.00.

19. Townsquare Media assumes no liability for situations, repairs, or incidents arising from any aspect of any prize awarded in any contest. Townsquare Media their advertising agencies, affiliates, contest sponsors, employees, and immediate families of each absolve themselves and shall be held harmless from any action or liability arising from any contest or prize awarded in any contest.

20. The following are specifically related to E-contests and E-Mail Club promotions on Townsquare stations websites:

All appropriate information in required fields must be filled out or you will be disqualified. To win a prize you must reside within the listening area of Townsquare Media MARKET, as defined at the exclusive discretion of Townsquare Media management. Any problems with the internet or email are not Townsquare Media’s responsibility.

21. Due to the nature of our programs that are heard on-line over the internet, contests heard on a Townsquare Media station’s internet audio stream are slightly delayed from the time the contests are heard on the broadcast station, and will be running behind the broadcast signal. Thus, all contests heard are delayed. This delay can last for as much as 45 seconds or more. This means that when Townsquare Media station contests are played that require a specific caller to telephone the radio station (such as “Caller number 10 when you hear the sound effect”), listeners to the on-line audio stream may be at a disadvantage in participating over those listeners who hear the contests on-air.

22. All giveaways and contests are void where prohibited by law. All local, state, and federal regulations apply. As a licensee of the FCC and a trustee of the public airwaves, Townsquare Media reserves the right to interrupt and/or discontinue any contest or promotion (and not award the offered prize) at the discretion of Townsquare Media management if world events, the national mood, or public safety so warrant Townsquare Media reserves the right to disqualify any winner if the contest rules have been violated in any way. Townsquare Media reserves the right to amend the rules to any contest at any time. All decisions of Townsquare Media are final.

