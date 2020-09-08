Valley of Fear Cancels 2020 Halloween Season Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

As we expected, we have learned of another annual event being canceled, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the first time in more than 30 years, Bucks County's Valley of Fear announced that they will not be moving forward with the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Due to the COVID-19 restrictions and the safety of our guests, staff & community, we, unfortunately, will be CLOSED for 2020 season," they wrote on Facebook.

Located in Feasterville, PA, Valley of Fear operated four spooky attractions in 2019. They included their famous haunted hayride, the Miles Manor haunted house, Scarytales Forest Walk, and Operation Z Escape Adventure.

There's some good news, however, Valley of Fear says we should look forward to their 2021 season.

"We will see you in 2021 with two all-new attractions," they wrote on Facebook Tuesday afternoon.

In years past, Valley of Fear has been open weekend evenings from late September through early November.

Touted as the "deepest darkest woods anyway," the attraction typically draws thousands of guests to the woods near the Pheonix Swim Club on W. Bristol Road in Feasterville, PA.

So it's no surprise that many in our area will be disappointed by today's news. Unfortunately, this is likely not the last Halloween cancelation we will hear about this year. Spooky masks just won't cut it for safety precautions in many of our usual Halloween activities. In fact, it was the middle of the summer when we heard that Philadelphia's famous Eastern State Penitentiary had canceled their famous Halloween display for 2020.

Six Flags Great Adventure, however, will kick off their special HALLOWFEST event later this month. They've implemented strict safety measures for the new event (which replaces the usual Fright Fest celebration).

Click here to enter to win tickets to HALLOWFEST from 94.5 PST on the PST app.