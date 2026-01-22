Villanova University will be closed today as the University says they received a threat of violence on Thursday.

The threat was reportedly targeted at an academic building, officials say. The FBI is actively investigating the threat along with other local officials (including at the state level). The news of the closure seemed to come abruptly just after 7 a.m. on Thursday as the day was starting on campus.

"While we are ascertaining the validity of the threat, out of an abundance of caution, the University will closed today, and all activities are canceled," the University wrote in a message shared with the campus around 7:20 a.m. on Thursday.

The advisory message shared with students and faculty went on to say that residential students should stay in their residence halls. Students and faculty who are not currently on campus should not report as well.

"Given the threat, there will be additional police presence on campus to ensure the safety of the community," Villanova officials wrote.

The exact nature of the threat was not immediately clear. Campus officials say they'll provide another update to the public around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

This is a developing story. We'll update this article when we learn more information.