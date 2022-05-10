Viral Tiktok Shows Comedian Being Successfully Picked Up By A Driverless Uber

You know how everyone always makes the joke that technology once day will outsmart us and be our downfall?

I think we just got one big step closer to when that day will come.

I was scrolling on Tiktok - as most of us usually do on any given day - when I stumbled upon a video that I for sure thought was fake...at first.

It was posted by @johncristcomedian and has been viewed over 3 million times.

I am going to assume that by now you have taken an uber or a lyft?

In case you haven't, the premise is simple: you order a ride on your phone, a driver comes to pick you up at your location and brings you to whatever destination you desire. (Within reason, of course)

It has become very popular among the bar-going crowd for obvious reasons.

Well when John ordered his uber while in Phoenix, Arizona, he was in for a bit of a surprise.

The car that came to pick him up had no driver.

The video goes on for a few minutes because John is questioning whether or not he should actually get into the Waymo vehicle.

I get it. It's kinda freaky!

John does eventually decide to get in before giving viewers a look at the empty driver's seat.

Once he does get in the back seat, he is greeted by a small screen that says, "Hi John!"

He then presses the button that states, "Start Ride," and off his car goes!

You will hear the gas and see the steering wheels start to turn accordingly!

It is kind of terrifying that all of this is being done by a machine.

How would you feel if driverless cars came to New Jersey? It must only be a matter of time. Would you get in?

Here is the famous Tiktok so you can see for yourself:

Wild.

He did post a Part 2 on Tiktok where we get even more close ups of this driverless car in motion.

Seriously, why is the steering wheel turning on its own!?

Is this a bad thing? I could say yes and no.

Why is it bad? Well, if this new idea takes off and spreads like wildfire, people who rely on driving for Uber or Lyft will be out of a job.

I could also see a lot of people preferring a human driver to a machine for at least the first few months to see how well this technology really works.

Why could this be a good thing? Maybe the rides will become cheaper.

Stop laughing! I'm serious!

If there is no human labor involved, Uber or Lyft's expenses would be substantially less and one would hope that they would lower their prices for their customers if that is the case.

A girl can hope, right?

I'm still processing this....absolutely wild....

And who knows, maybe once you get dropped off you will run into a New Jersey celebrity.

