Vote Now: The Dark Knight or Skull Mountain at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ

Recently, I saw Six Flag's Facebook page voting for favorite roller coasters at the park, let's do our own poll.

Two of my favorite rides at Six Flags are Skull Mountain and The Dark Knight, both indoor roller coasters. The very first roller coaster my daughter was ever on was Skull Mountain, so it will always have those good feels for me.

I know, there are a lot of great roller coasters at Six Flags Great Adventure, from the tallest in the world, Kingda Ka to the runaway train. It's always a great day when we head to Great Adventure.

Indoor roller coasters are always fun for me, let's take a vote. Which indoor roller coaster is your favorite at Six Flags Great Adventure:

When does Six Flags Great Adventure open for the 2022 season?

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ kicks off another thrilling season Saturday, April 2nd, 2022. (The Wild Safari Drive-Thru is open now.) Click here for passes for the park and the drive-thru.

New this year, Medusa is back, which is the original coaster and it became Bizarro. It's being changed back to Medusa for the 2022 season.

My husband loves Skull Mountain, he'd always choose this one. My daughter would choose The Dark Knight. Several of her friends love Skull Mountain more. Skull Mountain seems like a regular coaster compared to a wild mouse roller coaster in The Dark Knight. Then of course that loud horn at the end of The Dark Knight always gets me all the time. I know it's there but it still gets me to this day.

Which is your favorite - just the indoor coasters - Skull Mountain or The Dark Knight?

