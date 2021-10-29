Florida Georgia Line Added to Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood NJ

Bam!



The second headliner for the 2022 Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood has been added - and it's Florida Georgia Line!

One of the most successful duos in country music history is made up of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley. Their hits include "Cruise", "This is How We Roll" with Luke Bryan, and "May We All" (with Tim McGraw.)

Florida Georgia Line joins Jason Aldean as the first two artists announced for the 2022 edition of Barefoot, scheduled for June 16 -19 on the beach in Wildwood.

Tickets for the Barefoot Country Music Fest are available here.

More headliners are expected to be announced soon. All told, more than 30 different acts will take the stage for the second annual Barefoot Country Music Fest.

Among the acts who played at the festival in 2021 were Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Zac Brown Band, Lee Brice, Jon Pardi, and more.

Early bird pricing is still in effect, but prices are expected to increase very soon. Ticket information can be found here.

