Every Thanksgiving there's a huge debate when it comes to shopping for the holidays - should stores stay open or close for the holiday so workers can spend time with family and friends?

This year, Thanksgiving and Black Friday will be much different when it comes to shopping, thanks to lingering concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the biggest retail chains has just announced they will be shutting their doors for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Walmart will close all stores this Thanksgiving, according to a report from the USA Today. The last time all Walmart stores closed on turkey day was the late 80's. Last year all Walmart stores opened at 6 PM on Thanksgiving Day to start the holiday shopping season. Black Friday hours will be announced at a later date.

The company will also be handing out summer cash bonuses for full-time and part-time workers, according to website Yahoo Money.

Holiday shopping will definitely have a different look and feel for the 2020 Christmas season. I'm sure there will be even more stores will follow Walmart's lead and not open for the Thanksgiving holiday thus allowing workers to enjoy the day with their families.

Check back for more updates on what will be a very different holiday season.

