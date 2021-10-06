Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ Featuring Megan Thee Stallion Wins Song of the Year at 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion shook things up last year with their No. 1-selling collab "WAP" and as a result, the two rappers were honored with of Song of the Year at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards last night.

On Tuesday (Oct. 5), although they weren't in attendance, Bardi and Hot Girl Meg won the award for their Ayo and Keyz-produced track "WAP" at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, held at Atlanta's Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. They bested Pooh Shiesty's "Back in Blood" featuring Lil Durk and produced by YC, Roddy Ricch's "Late at Night," produced by Mustard, Drake's "Laugh Now Cry Later" featuring Lil Durk and produced by G. Ry, Cardo, Roget Chahayed and Yung Exclusive, Cardi B's "Up," produced by Yung DZA, Sean Island and DJ Swanqo; and Bia's "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)" featuring Nicki Minaj and produced By London Jae, Beatgodz and Tee Romano.

After dropping "WAP" in August of last year, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion topped the Billboard Hot 100 and earned 93 million streams within the first week of its release. "WAP" was the first female rap duet to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and was Cardi's fourth No. 1 while it brought Megan up to two No. 1s following the success of her "Savage (Remix)" featuring Beyoncé.

Last year, Roddy walked away with the Song of the Year victory at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards for his Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single, "The Box." The track peaked at No. 1 on Jan. 18, 2020, spent over 10 weeks at the top of the chart and remained on the Hot 100 for 38 weeks.