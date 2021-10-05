Where Should There Be a Chipotle in Hamilton, NJ?

It never dawned on me until today that there's no Chipotle in Hamilton Township, NJ (Mercer County). Where should there be on if you could choose a spot?

I posted an article about the brand new Chick-fil-A begin built on Route 1 North in Lawrence Township and that it would be opening in November, and PST listener, Lynn Gesser commented, "We need a Chipotle. The old Chase bank on Route 33 that just closed would be a good spot."

Hmmm. That got me to thinking about other possible locations. I did a PST Poll...here are some of the suggestions:

What about next to the new Starbucks on Sloan Avenue? Chipotles usually aren't that big, so I think one could fit there.

A few PST listeners told me they heard rumors that there was one going into Hamilton Marketplace where the Chick-fil-A currently is and the Chick-fil-A would be moving across the way where the Ruby Tuesdays was. I heard the same thing. We'll see if it turns out to be true. No work is being done right now on the old Ruby Tuesdays last week when I drove by there.

Another PST listener said she had heard rumors there was a drive thru one going on the corner of Whitehorse-Mercerville Road and Route 33, where the gas station was, near Applebees.

How about where Risoldi's was? I just found out ShopRite Wines and Spirits is taking over a quarter of the old grocery store, leaving plenty of room for a Chipotle. What do you think?

The old Cost Cutters shopping center on Whitehorse-Mercerville Road is another good idea. It would be nice to see that strip mall bustling again.

What about across from Hamilton Honda where they just tore down the Garden State gas station?

All great ideas. I love how one PST listener, who clearly loves Chipotle, said, "Anywhere."

Other suggestions for Chipotle locations not in Hamilton include in the old Pizza Hut on Route 1 in Lawrence Township, across from Lawrence Shopping Center, by the East Windsor Target, and in Campus Town at The College of New Jersey.

