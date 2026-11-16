This is unbelievable. A winning lottery ticket worth just over $18 million dollars was recently sold in Mercer County. Wow.

You'd better check your tickets. You rarely hear about a pot this big being won right here in our area. A Power Ball winning ticket, worth a jaw-dropping $847 million, was sold up in North Jersey a few weeks ago. It was the 9th biggest Power Ball pot ever. But, a huge winning ticket in Mercer County? This is a big deal.

A $18 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Robbinsville last week

It was a Pick-6 ticket sold at Washington Wines & Liquors on Route 33 in Robbinsville, across from the Foxmoor Shopping Center and Robbinsville Town Center. The winning ticket matched all six white balls drawn for Thursday's drawing (November 12). The announcement was made by New Jersey Lottery officials on Friday, November 13.

READ MORE: NJ's Big lottery winnings over the last decade

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The winner has a year to collect the prize

The winning numbers were 01, 10, 18, 26, 42, and 45. The winner has one year to claim the monster prize. I wonder if he or she lives in Robbinsville. I wonder if it someone you know and is keeping this a big secret for now. Yikes. This is exciting. It could have been someone who works in the area, or someone who was passing through. Whoever it is, life is about to be very different.

READ MORE: Did you know Robbinsville is a "film ready" town?

"Congratulations to our newest Pick-6 jackpot winner," New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey said. "We recommend the lucky player signs the ticket, keeps it in a safe place, and reaches out for professional guidance. We're all looking forward to meeting this prizewinner. Anything can happen in Jersey!"

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket

The store also won, in a way. Just for selling the winning ticket, it receives a $10,000 bonus.

If you're thinking about getting a Pick-6 ticket to see if there's anymore luck in Mercer County, the pot reset to $2 million for tonight's drawing (Monday, November 16).