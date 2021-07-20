WATCH LIVE: Jeff Bezos Launches Into Space on Blue Origin Space Flight

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, will fly to space today on the first crewed flight of the New Shepard, the rocket ship made by his space company, Blue Origin.

Liftoff is scheduled for just after 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday. You can watch here:

The 11-minute flight will go up more than 60 miles above Earth, just nine days after Richard Branson became the first person to ride into space aboard a rocket he helped to fund.

Bezos will be joined by fellow astronauts: his brother Mark Bezos, pilot Wally Funk and 18-year-old Oliver Daemen.

Takeoff will happen from Blue Origin's facilities at an extremely remote plot of land near Van Horn, Texas, which is about two hours from El Paso.



