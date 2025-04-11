Once Again Wawa Is Closing Two Busy Philadelphia Stores

Wawa, which often calls Philadelphia its home city, hasn’t been faring too well within the city itself.

While the company continues to open new stores across much of the country, that hasn’t been in the case in the City of Philadelphia. And it’s about to get worse.

As at least two more Wawa stores are expected to close in Philly soon.

Wawa Closing Philly Stores Since 2020

In recent years, Wawa has been closing stores throughout the city itself. So far they've said that they’re closing them mostly for safety and security reasons.

Back in 2023, we reported that the company would be closing the store located at 2nd and Lombard.

Locals complained to Wawa to aggressive panhandling, crime, and drug use, which is believed to have gone into the decision to close the store.

In fact, we estimate that the company has closed at least seven stores in Center City since 2020.

Wawa Announces Two More Closures are Coming to Philly

Well now, at least two more Wawa stores in Philly will be closing. This time the stores are not in Center City.

Instead this time, the stores are located in Northeast Philly.

The two stores that will close are located at: 6505 Frankford Avenue and 6919 Castor Avenue.

For perspective, here's a look at both stores both on a map:

Composite via Google Maps & Canva

The store on Frankford Avenue will close on April 22, while the Castor Avenue location will shut its doors on April 24th.

Why Is Wawa Closing Northeast Philly Stores?

Well, honestly, we don’t exactly know much.

The company told the media (including Philadelphia’s FOX29) that the decisions came “after careful and extensive evaluations.”

By the way, at least 20 Wawa stores remain open throughout the city as of today.