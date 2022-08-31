Jollibee is FINALLY Opening in Philadelphia This Week

The highly anticipated opening of the popular Filipino chain Jollibee is finally coming to the Philadelphia region!

In fact, the chain will open its first location in the ENTIRE state of Pennsylvania on Friday (September 2, 2022).

The new fast food restaurant will open at 7340 Bustleton Ave in the Northeast. The opening of the eatery marks the chain's 85th restaurant in North America. They've been rapidly expanding in the United States.

They operate a few locations in New Jersey (Jersey City, Edison and East Rutherford). Plus, Jollibee recently opened in Times Square, New York City.

Friday's opening, however, marks the first for the chain in the Delaware Valley.

The new eatery will be located inside the Great Northeast Plaza, which has been undergoing a large renovation for the past year or so. It's in the busy area of Bustleton Avenue and Roosevelt Blvd in the Northeast.

They're scheduled to open at 9 a.m. on Friday, with the first 50 guests receiving a free chicken promotion.

What Is Jollibee?

The restaurant is known for its fast-casual dining take on common Filipino dishes. Some of their signature products include:

The Yumburger - This is a hamburger, with a beef patty that's topped with mayonnaise.

This is a hamburger, with a beef patty that's topped with mayonnaise. The Chickenjoy - This is served as a breaded crispy fried chicken meal, and it has various options. Those options include being served with rice and gravy, fries, buttered corn, or with spaghetti.

This is served as a breaded crispy fried chicken meal, and it has various options. Those options include being served with rice and gravy, fries, buttered corn, or with spaghetti. Jolly Spaghetti - That's a Filipino sweet-style interpretation of spaghetti. They describe it as the "meatiest, cheesiest spaghetti. It includes pieces of hotdog and ham.

This likely won't be their last location in the Delaware Valley. They previously announced plans to open at least 500 new eateries across the world this year (in 2022).