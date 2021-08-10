My alma mater Rider University, has just revealed some news that may be very exciting for New Jersey State employees.

Rider has just announced that New Jersey State Government employees are now eligible for a 20% discount on tuition. The 20% discount can also be used to family members who want to attend Rider University.

This discount can be used to obtain a degree, a certificate or just take a few classes at Rider University, which is located in Lawrenceville New Jersey.

There are over 100 programs to choose from and the discount can be used for undergraduate classes, graduate programs and online classes as well. Whether part time or full time, it doesn't matter.

You can receive more information about this program here, or on Rider University's website.

Peter G Borg

As an alumni of Rider, I become more and more proud of this University, even years after I graduated. They are such an amazing institution that keeps offering more and more to its current students as well as those looking to attend.

College is expensive, everyone knows that. It's hard to find the right university that checks off all the boxes and for some people, some colleges may be out of their budget.

Now, for state employees, who do countless hours of work for the garden state, might have the opportunity to achieve some goals that they might have put on hold.

I can't say enough good things about my alma mater. I always have so many things to say about a place I used to call home for so long.

Kudos again to an amazing university and I hope many state employees take advantage of this discounted tuition and get a degree they may have always wanted.