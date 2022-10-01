We may have found the best empanadas in NJ
One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan.
Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and Cuban fusion cuisine and they do it with not only a great restaurant but food trucks as well.
I spoke with the owner Rodolfo Villanueva aka "Roy":
What's your background?
"When I was a kid in Puerto Rico and my mother would make some of the appetizers that we now sell I would take him to town and sell them and when I turned 50 years old I sold my business and decided to get back into the food business and it has been working out great."
What can you tell us about your menu?
“Our menu is a fusion of Cuban and Puerto Rican food.”
What makes your empanadas so good?
"All of our empanada stuffing's are homemade with freshly made Sofrito and 100% meat with no fillers or preservatives whatsoever! But empanadas are not only what we are known for, our bites are a hit! We have the biggest Alcapurrias ( A plantain patty stuffed with meat very popular on the island of Puerto Rico). But our biggest pride is 'The BIG PAPI.' It's our Cuban sandwich, the biggest Cuban sandwich you’ll find in Jersey: 1 1/2-pound sandwich layered with a 12-hour roasted pork smothered in garlic mojo, Swiss cheese, ham pickles and of course mustard all on 14 inches of Cuban bread! It's to die for."
“You're always writing messages on your website communicating with your fellow foodies. This season we are adding new options, come visit our Manalapan Restaurant location or visit our own trucks. We are participating in many NJ festivals and events but we also have our home bases we park at throughout the week. Visit our website to find a truck near you today."
What would you like to say to those reading this?
“Come visit us and try our food you will fall in love… Promise."
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only.
