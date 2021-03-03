Wegmans grocery stores are set to offer the COVID-19 vaccine, after joining forces with state and local government officials, according to the store's official website.

Wegman's has not publicly said when the appointments will be available, but I did a little digging, and there are unconfirmed reports that the appointments will be available to the public TOMORROW (Thursday, March 4th).

If you've been tirelessly searching for a vaccine appointment, like so many others, another local option is such great news.

Today's release was pretty quiet, and I actually came upon the news on Wednesday, while perusing their website for recipes. I read that the vaccine will be available at select Wegmans pharmacy locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, and Massachusetts.

All Stores in Pa. and NJ Will Offer The Vaccine

I did some more digging, and their website says that all Wegman's stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania will be offering the vaccine.

This would, of course, include the stores that are close to our area, which are:

Princeton (Nassau Park), NJ

Cherry Hill, NJ

Mt. Laurel, NJ

Manalapan, NJ

Warrington, PA,

Downingtown, PA

King of Prussia, PA

* There are also locations in Bridgewater, Woodbridge, Hanover, Montvale, Ocean, NJ and more.

To schedule an appointment when they become available, Wegman's has a site. You can access Wegman's vaccine page by clicking here.

If you don't have access to a computer, you can make an appointment for a vaccine by calling 1(800) 207-6099, Monday through Friday, between 8:30 am and 5pm. If you try calling this number before the vaccine appointments are available, it won't work. It will only be active when appointments are able to be booked.

For more details, click here.