BREAKING: Major Fire Destroys West Windsor Apartment Building

A large fire has been reported at the Avalon Princeton Junction apartments in West Windsor. At least one firefighter was injured in the fire, which was first reported around 3:30 pm, NBC 10 is reporting.

A fourth alarm was called for the fire around 5 pm, and as of 5:30 pm the blaze was still burning. It's believed that at least 8 units have been damaged in the fire so far.

Chopper footage from NBC10 showed extensive damage to the roof and several units in the complex, which is located just off Clarksville Road in West Windsor. Smoke could be seen for miles in the area earlier in the afternoon as the fire raged.

The condition of the injured firefighter was not immediately released.

We are working to confirm more details on this story, and we will update as they are made available.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.