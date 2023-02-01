Thinking about going to the Super Bowl to watch the Philadelphia Eagles play the Kansans City Chiefs?

It's going to cost you.

According to the website Bookies.com, the lowest cost for two adults to attend Super Bowl LVII would be on average $18,098.66 for two tickets, airfare, two nights at a hotel, parking/ride service, two hot dogs, and two beers.

Consider, one hot dog at the big game could cost about $12.75, a 20-ounce soda will set you back $7.50, or $15 for two and a Bud Light at the Super Bowl is likely to run about $17.50. Buying a round of two beers will set you back about $35.

Parking at the stadium on Super Bowl Sunday is as low as $100.

Hotel? Well looking at three of the biggest chain hotels - Hilton, Marriott, and IHG - and the average cost of two nights at the cheapest remaining properties came out to $888.33 per night.

Lastly, a look at the airfare with two round-trip tickets from Philadelphia to Phoenix came out to about $1,463.

And these prices per the website are the bargain basement prices on everything.

Eagles fans traveling from Philadelphia to Phoenix can expect to pay slightly less than Chiefs fans, at a total cost of $17,480.16.

So there's that!