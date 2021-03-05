Who knew there were five languages of love? Dr. Gary Chapman, that's who. In his #1 New York Times bestseller, and his website, The 5 Love Languages®, he presents a simple truth: relationships grow better when we understand each other. Everyone gives and receives love differently, but with a little insight into these differences, we can be confidently equipped to communicate love well. This is true for all forms of relationship – for married or dating couples, for children and teenagers, for friends and coworkers, for long-distance relationships, for those brand-new loves, and for the romances that are older than the hills.

The website opens with a simple quiz for couples, singles, children, and teens to help us all discover the secret that has helped millions of people strengthen and improve their relationships - one language at a time. Take the quiz here.

I took the quiz and answered some questions on what is important to me in my relationship with my husband. Here are my results I was 33% quality time, 27% physical touch, 23% for words of affirmation, 17 % acts of service, and 0% on gift-giving. That is just not that important to me compared to spending time together. It was a very interesting quiz that only took about five minutes. Understanding the love 5 languages of ourselves will help us communicate our needs to our partner. On the flip side, understanding our partner’s love languages will help us be there in a way that makes them feel the most loved and appreciated.

Here are the five languages of love...