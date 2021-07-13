What Not to Do on a Traffic Stop According to a NJ Cop

My husband is a police officer. He is an amazing man who saves lives and upholds the law. He makes me proud every single day.





I know being a police officer can come with a lot of criticism, especially when there are bad eggs that give police officers a bad name. I can assure you that there are many police officers that uphold the law and do not abuse it, and my husband is one of them.





I hear stories when my husband comes home and he tells me that he encounters some crazy people. I feel like it is very simple to not get arrested by a police officer once you're pulled over or have an encounter with a cop. I went right to my hubby and he gave me some tips to share with all of you.







