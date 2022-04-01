Look: Here’s What Should Replace TJ Maxx in Mercer Mall

Have you noticed the big, green signs that have gone up on the old TJ Maxx in Mercer Mall? Hmmm. They're very bright. Lol.

Makes me wonder what's going in there...or are these blank signs just place holders for a future tenant? My daughter said the green reminded her of "that tax place" that we see around the area...she meant H&R Block. Lol. It's definitely the green, but, I doubt it's an oversized new office.

I decided to do a PST Poll to see what you'd like to see take over that spot.

PST listener Melissa said she'd love to see a World Market go there. Great idea. I went on an adventure to the one in Lansdale, PA, about an hour away, to get a Christmas present two years ago, and fell in love with the place...there are so many unique, cool things from around the world...housewares, foods, furniture, home decor, and more. Check it out here.

Other PST listeners suggested The Container Store. The closest one are in Cherry Hill and King of Prussia. It's everything you'd ever need to organize your home. I've never heard of it before, but, after checking out the website, I'd love to have that in our area. My wallet may not like it though. Lol.

It's a big space. It will be interesting to see if they keep it that size or divide it up into two stores. It could be a restaurant or a retail store...or something else. I guess we'll have to wait and see.

In the meantime, here are all of the most popular answers from the PST Poll....keep reading.