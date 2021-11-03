Which Big Box Stores Will Actually Close on Thanksgiving?
It's almost time for the biggest shopping day of the year.
Black Friday is right around the corner. Remember when 2020 showed us that we could in fact close stores and allow people to spend time with their families?
2020 also showed us that America has no chill.
You thought that after a year like 2020 we would all be on our best behavior while shopping. No, instead we showed our butts and had countless in-store riots. Yet we wonder why so many Americans that work in retail are burnt out.
Many of us can't seem to nail down when big box stores started opening on Thanksgiving Day.
All we know is Black Friday turned into "quick eat your turkey so we can go camp out at the store". Are the huge discounts on certain items worth it? Well every year without fail, it works. You have seen the lines outside those big box stores before.
It's no secret that in between the COVID-19 pandemic and countless long shifts employees are burnt out. Maybe that is why so many big box stores have opted to close on Thanksgiving this year.
Companies like Walmart and Target are spearheading closing down and several other big box stores are following suit. Turns out Black Friday, or the real version of Black Friday is making a comeback.
According to People.com, these are the stores confirmed to be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021:
- Aldi
- Ashley Furniture
- Barnes & Noble
- Bath & Body Works
- Bed, Bath and Beyond
- Best Buy
- Burlington Coat Factory
- Calvin Klein
- Costco
- Crate and Barrel
- Dick's Sporting Goods
- Forever 21
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- JCPenney
- Kohl's
- Macy's
- Marshalls
- Petco
- PetSmart
- REI
- Sierra
- Target
- TJ Maxx
- T-Mobile
- Trader Joe's
- Walmart
According to People.com, these are the stores that will remain open on Thanksgiving Day 2021:
- Bass Pro Shops
- Big Lots
- Cabela's
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Family Dollar
- Five Below
- Kroger
- Michaels
- Old Navy
- Rite Aid
- Walgreens
- Whole Foods Market