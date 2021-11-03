It's almost time for the biggest shopping day of the year.

Black Friday is right around the corner. Remember when 2020 showed us that we could in fact close stores and allow people to spend time with their families?

Sandy Huffaker, Getty Images

2020 also showed us that America has no chill.

You thought that after a year like 2020 we would all be on our best behavior while shopping. No, instead we showed our butts and had countless in-store riots. Yet we wonder why so many Americans that work in retail are burnt out.

Alex Wong, Getty Images

Many of us can't seem to nail down when big box stores started opening on Thanksgiving Day.

All we know is Black Friday turned into "quick eat your turkey so we can go camp out at the store". Are the huge discounts on certain items worth it? Well every year without fail, it works. You have seen the lines outside those big box stores before.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

It's no secret that in between the COVID-19 pandemic and countless long shifts employees are burnt out. Maybe that is why so many big box stores have opted to close on Thanksgiving this year.

Companies like Walmart and Target are spearheading closing down and several other big box stores are following suit. Turns out Black Friday, or the real version of Black Friday is making a comeback.

According to People.com, these are the stores confirmed to be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021:

Aldi

Ashley Furniture

Barnes & Noble

Bath & Body Works

Bed, Bath and Beyond

Best Buy

Burlington Coat Factory

Calvin Klein

Costco

Crate and Barrel

Dick's Sporting Goods

Forever 21

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

JCPenney

Kohl's

Macy's

Marshalls

Petco

PetSmart

REI

Sierra

Target

TJ Maxx

T-Mobile

Trader Joe's

Walmart

According to People.com, these are the stores that will remain open on Thanksgiving Day 2021:

Bass Pro Shops

Big Lots

Cabela's

CVS

Dollar General

Family Dollar

Five Below

Kroger

Michaels

Old Navy

Rite Aid

Walgreens

Whole Foods Market

