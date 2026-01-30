An earthquake has just struck in New Jersey on Friday afternoon. Did you feel it?

Friday Afternoon Earthquake Strikes Portions of New Jersey

We've heard reports of the ground rumbling throughout Huntderdon County (and further away as well).

The rumbling was reported around 3:42 p.m. The USGS says the quake struck in the area of Whitehouse Station, NJ (about 6 km to the NNE), they say. It was a 2.4 magnitude quake, according to reports.

This map shows the area where the quake was reported and where reports say it was felt (as of about 4:10 p.m.):

Friday's Earthquake Was Relatively Small

"There have been no reports of any damage in the area. In fact, the USGS does not consider quakes under a 3.0 magnitude to be particularly dangerous. In fact, as of 5:30 p.m., no damage has reported in the region.

A quake of this size "typically causes weak shaking that could feel like vibrations from a passing truck," according to scientists.

Residents in the affected area reported similar experiences on Friday:

The USGS says that they received over 130 reports about the earthquake, primarily in the area immediately around Whitehouse Station. The reports included Bedminster, Lebanon and more.

New Jersey Is No Stranger to Earthquakes

Meanwhile, If this area seems familiar to you for an earthquake, there is a good reason for that. It's probably because a 4.8 magnitude quake rocked the same area in April 2024. That quake (and its accompanying 10 aftershocks) were felt as far away as the Philadelphia and New York City suburbs.

