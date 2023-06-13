Oh man, there's one lucky person out there who bought a $3 MILLION winning Pennsylvania lottery scratch-off ticket in Bucks County, PA, according to PhillyBurbs.com.

Check your tickets. It was the Diamonds and Gold game. Each ticket costs $30 but pays out big time, as you can see. Wow...$3 million!

The winning ticket was sold at the Speedway located at 724 Street Road in Southampton.

The winner isn't the only lucky one, the Speedway gets a whopping $10,000 just for selling the winning ticket.

Before you start buying all of your scratch-offs there thinking you'll be the next winner, you should know that the tickets are given to the retailers randomly. Neither the PA Lottery or the stores selling the tickets know where the winning tickets will end up, the article says.

I know what you're thinking..."Why can't this be me?" Right? I hear you. After paying some bills, helping my family, donating some, I'd buy the biggest beach house I could.

What would you do with $3 million? Ahhh, the possibilities.

Bucks County's been pretty lucky lately. Check out more of the winners here.

