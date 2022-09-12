Check your tickets. Daily Voice is reporting that a Bucks County convenience store has sold a winning lottery ticket worth almost $50,000. Phew. I'd take it. Lol.

The convenience store is Smoker's Express located at 813 West Trenton Avenue in Morrisville.

There were three winning lottery tickets drawn for the Pennsylvania Treasure Hunt game on Sunday, September 11th. The lucky tickets matched all five numbers.

The jackpot was worth $133,000, so each winner (assuming it's one person who bought each ticket) wins $44,333. Not bad at all.

The winning numbers were 17, 18, 24, 25, 26.

The other two winning tickets were bought in Lancaster and Lycoming counties.

If you bought a Treasure Hunt ticket at Smoker's Express, check it fast. Well, you actually have a year to claim your prize, but, I would want that money as soon as I could get it.

If you did win and don't know how to claim your prize, call 1-800-692-7481.

What would you do if you won a lottery jackpot? Ahhh, the possibilities.

My first answer is always an easy one...buy a beach house. A vacation to somewhere tropical would always be nice too, so would some new clothes, furniture, a car...oh my list could go on and on. I'd love to help my family and favorite charities as well.

I wonder if the winner is a PST listener? Could be. If it's you reach out to me, Chris@wpst.com. I would love to hear how you're going to spend your winnings.

