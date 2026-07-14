Get ready, Eatontown. You're about to have a great new addition to the grocery store scene in town, according to Jersey Digs.

Whole Foods Market will be the first store to open in the redeveloped Monmouth Mall

I'm sure you've noticed Monmouth Mall is undergoing a major renovation, sure to please locals. Whole Foods Market will be among the first of the openings in the rebranded Monmouth Square shopping center on Route 35 South. Whole Foods is one of the biggest grocery chains in America.

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The grand opening of the new Eatontown Whole Foods is July 29

The new store, which is 40,000 square feet, is set to open on Wednesday, July 29 at 8 AM. Don't wait to check it out. The first 300 customers in line will be gifted a limited edition Eatontown tote bag. You'll also receive a Secret Saver coupon, with savings up to $100. There will be coffee samples from Paper Plane Coffee Company. Palazzone 160, an authentic Italian Bakery in Wayne, will also be giving out samples. The bakery specializes in artisanal breads and pastries.

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The Eatontown Whole Foods Market will partner with NJ Rise to help the community

In honor of the new store's opening, Whole Foods Market will gift a refrigerated van to NJ Rise and make a food donation to the local group, which makes regular trip to food stores in the area to collect the surplus and distribute it to those in need in the community.

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Expect to find décor in the new store that aligns with a town so close to the ocean, including, "a bright, pastel color palette that is combined with neutral tones and raw wood," the article says.

Other stores joining the redesigned Monmouth Square include Felice, Cava, New York City's Prince Street Pizza, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, and Offshore Coffee Co.

Monmouth Square is located at 180 Route 35 in Eatontown, NJ.