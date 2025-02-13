The wait is almost over.

Grand opening date set for Doylestown Whole Foods Market

An opening date has finally been set for the brand new Whole Foods Market in Doylestown, according to The Patch.

This is the very first Whole Foods Market in Bucks County and locals are very excited for the doors to open.

The new store will be located in Barn Plaza on South Easton Road.

Dan Alexander - TS Trenton Dan Alexander - TS Trenton loading...

It's just over 43,000 square-feet and will carry over 500 local products (from the Mid-Atlantic region).

The doors will open at 8am on March 13

Save the date. The Grand Opening will be Thursday, March 13 at 8am.

Get our free mobile app

Stop by the Grand Opening in the morning and you'll be treated to free coffee courtesy of Backyard Beans of Ambler and Lansdale, PA.

The first 300 customers will get a custom tote bag and a Secret Saver coupon, which has offers up to $100 in savings.

Dan Alexander - TS Trenton Dan Alexander - TS Trenton loading...

In honor of its opening day, Whole Foods Market will be making a food donation during the Grand Opening to Manna on Main Street, a non-profit group that will use any extra Whole Foods Market food to feed those in need in the community.

The food donation is a part of Whole Foods Market's Nourishing Our Neighborhoods program.

Whole Foods Market is owned by Amazon

Remember, Whole Foods Market is owned by Amazon, so if you're an Amazon Prime member you have access to special discounts and benefits.

Kit L. Kit L. loading...

You'll also be able to pay for your groceries using the Amazon app.

For more information on the new store and the cool features of this Doylestown location, click here.

READ MORE: This is the best date night restaurant in PA

The new Doylestown Whole Foods Market will be open 7 days a week from 8am - 9pm and is located in Barn Plaza, 1745 South Easton Road, Doylestown.

Happy shopping.

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S. Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Stacker