On Thursday, August 26, 2021, suicide bombers killed at least 60 people including 13 American soldiers at the Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan.

According to the New York Times, two bombs went off killing the civilians and Marines as many were desperately trying to flee the country after the United States announced it would be pulling all of it's troops out and bringing them home.

A trend that has been popping up in restaurants all over has gone viral to show support for these brave men and women of the armed forces who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Restaurants, bars and even barber shops are showing their support by placing 13 beers, or drinks for those 13 American soldiers who were killed by the suicide bombers in Afghanistan and there are plenty of restaurants and bars doing in right here in our area.

If you see this tribute, please walk by and say a prayer. If you've served in the military, give them a salute. No parent should have to bury their child, and we should not have to bury our American soldiers either.

I know many members of different branches of the military and they've all been extremely saddened by the deaths of these 13 United States Marines. The war in Afghanistan has lasted 20 years and to have it end this way is tragic.

I don't know what to say, other than, I will be praying for these families. Most of these Marines were young and had the rest of their lives ahead of them. Reading their individual stories broke my heart.

Their lives were cut short as they were performing the duties they were sworn in to do. They died while just trying to keep people safe. If that's not the definition of a hero, I don't know what is.

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

