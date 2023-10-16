‘Wicked’ Returns to Philadelphia’s Stages

It's one of the most popular musicals... ever... and it's returning to Philadelphia in less than two weeks.

Wicked Returns to Philadelphia's Stage This November

'Wicked' hits Philadelphia and the Academy of Music from Wednesday, November 1st through Sunday, November 26.

The show is part of the 2023-24 season of Broadway shows in the City of Brotherly Love.

Ticket Info for Wicked in Philadelphia

Tickets are still available for Wicked in Philadelphia via the Kimmel Center website.

The show has been wowing audiences in New York and nationwide for YEARS. It tells the untold true story of the Witches of Oz.

Wicked Has New Jersey & Pennsylvania Stars

The cast stars Olivia Valli as Elphaba. Valli is the daughter of legendary singer, Frankie Valli (the Four Seasons).

Plus, Glina is played by Celia Hottenstein, who plays Glinda, grew up in Wilkes Barre and Scranton.