Looking for something to do at the beach this week? Thinking of taking a trip down to Wildwood? Or maybe you're already there? You may not be aware, but there is an awesome event taking place now until Friday to make your belly happy.

According to a couple of Facebook pages, including Watch the Tram Car Please, Wildwoods Restaurant Week is happening now. The event kicked off a few days ago and will continue until Thursday June 10th.

According to their website, you can get a 4 course meal for $40 at participating restaurants this week while enjoying the Jersey Shore.

ChewWildwood.com says there are 17 restaurants participating in Wildwoods Restaurant Week, so whatever your taste buds are craving, there's most likely a restaurant for you.

Restaurants participating include, Jersey Girl, who have a four course meal that starts with your choice of salad, then continues with a choice of appetizer, a choice of four entrees and then ends with a sweet dessert. All the courses you could want and at an awesome price.

You'll be supporting local restaurants keep their doors open and getting a great deal. I'd go out to dinner every night. $80 for two people for dinner at the Jersey Shore? That's a steal.

I went to a restaurant week while visiting my bestie out in Phoenix and it was awesome. Each restaurant had appetizers and wine to taste. We paid one fee and got a wristband and we just went from restaurant to restaurant tasting food and drinking wine. It was blast and all the restaurants were owned by locals. I was happy to support and fill my belly.