The Wildwood Boardwalk's getting fancy with the reopening of a beloved staple under new ownership this weekend.

You probably envisioned yourself in a bathing suit sitting on the beach all Memorial Day Weekend long, right? That's all well and good, but here's the thing: you've got to eat sometime. Wildwood natives and lifelong tourists alike will be excited to hear this news: the Italian restaurant Pompeo's is opening its doors once again this weekend! This time, though, with new owners.

Wildwood365.com reports that the Merlino family purchased the restaurant that was formerly owned by the Klug family in the 80s and 90s before they retired and closed it down. The Merlinos apparently purchased the restaurant, fixed some things to fit their vision, and daringly opened at some point last year. Opening during the pandemic was risky, so kudos to them for seeing it through. They're celebrating this weekend with the ribbon cutting, thereby spreading the word that the former Wildwood staple is open to the public once again.

Once the Klug family gave up ownership of the restaurant, its doors remained closed for years. Now, people will get to experience something the boardwalk was lacking before Pompeo's revival, fine dining. People won't walk out the doors hungry either, according to owner Rich Merlino. He told Wildwood365.com that his dream was to make food the way his Nonna used to. In fact, if you plan on dining in this weekend, you can "ask for Nonna" which will get you a three-course dinner for less than twenty bucks.

The hours this weekend will vary from their permanent schedule set to take effect in the later part of June. Pompeo's will be open this weekend for dinner starting on Friday, May 28th.

