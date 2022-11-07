Win a Yung Gravy VIP Experience with 94.5 PST

We're gonna hook you up with an incredible experience to see one of the hottest artists on the planet.

You could win a pair of VIP tickets (with a meet and greet) to see Yung Gravy at the Mann in Philly (on November 17th). He'll be joined by special guest bbno$.

We'll hook you up with VIP tickets to the show, meet-and-greet passes, exclusive swag, and more!

In addition to being the most famous MILF hunter on TikTok, we know that Yung gravy has got one of the most EPIC voices in the world, right?

So we wanna hear you impersonate Young Gravy.

Just use the voice memo on the PST app to share your impersonation. We'll randomly select two winners to go to the show as a VIP, courtesy of Republic Records.

Click here for tickets & more info.

Good luck from Your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST!

