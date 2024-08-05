Enter to Win Tickets to the Hideway Circus at Snipes Farm

The circus is coming to Bucks County this August, and 94.5 PST wants to send you for free.

You can win a four pack of tickets to the Hideaway Circus’ “Canvas Sky” performance at Snipes Farm & Education Center in Morrisville, PA.

Get our free mobile app

This sounds fun!

Enter to win below:



Five randomly selected winners will each receive a four pack of tickets to the show. 94.5 PST's standard contest rules apply. Winners will be selected and contacted on Monday, August 12.

The circus runs Thursday, August 15 through Sunday, August 18, 2024.

Bring your whole family to enjoy this new American circus with live entertainment under the sky. It’s a truly memorable show with ten world-class performers who blend storytelling with lively circus acts like juggling, acrobatics, aerial stunts, dance, and of course, side splitting music.

For tickets and more info, click here.