Enter to Win Passes to Six Flags Great Adventure’s Holiday in the Park

94.5 PST wants you to Ring in the holidays at Six Flags Great Adventure's Holiday in the Park! Enter to win four (4) free passes below:

Get our free mobile app

Holiday in the Park is a truly magical experience —with more than a million glittering lights, delicious holiday food & treats, thrilling, new rides, and holiday entertainment. They're open select dates now through January 2nd. Learn more at SixFlags.com.

94.5 PST's Standard Contest Rules apply. The contest runs through 12:01 am on Monday, December 6, 2021.