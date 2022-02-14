Win Last Minute Dua Lipa Tickets in Philly – Dua Double Shot

94.5 PST has your chance to win LAST MINUTE tickets to see Dua Lipa this weekend at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly. Tickets are basically sold out, but every day this week we're giving away a pair of tickets to see the show.

Keep listening for us to "Dua A Double Shot" -- we'll play two Dua Lipa song clips back to back every day. Tell us what those songs are below, and you'll be qualified to win.

Not sure what these songs are? Don't worry, we'll replay it all day. Plus, there's a new Double Shot every day this week!

94.5 PST's Standard Contest Rules Apply. There will be one winner each weekday through February 18, 2022.

Good luck from Your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST!