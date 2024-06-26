If you're considering tinting your windows in Pennsylvania, you should take a minute to understand your state's window tinting laws - because they're not the same in every state. And if you don't follow the laws, you could get slapped with a hefty fine.

Applying tinting foil onto a car window Getty Images loading...

Why do people tint their windows?

There are a number of reasons people consider tinting their windows. The benefits are hard to deny:

Privacy

UV and infrared light protection

Stylish appeal

Glass breakage protection

Maintain cool interior temperature

Theft deterrent

Thief is looking for unattended valuables left in a car Getty Images loading...

So before you invest, let's take a look at what is and isn't allowed in Pennsylvania.

Is it illegal to tint your windshield in Pennsylvania?

Here's where it can get a little tricky to understand - tinting laws in Pennsylvania depend on what sort of vehicle you drive. But the answer is no, it's not illegal to tint your windshield. You just need to have the correct level of window tint.

Let's break down PennDOT's updated tinting laws for 2024, depending on your vehicle:

PA Tint laws for sedans and passenger cars

Windshield - 70% VLT allowed

Front sides - 70% VLT allowed

Rear Sides - 70% VLT allowed

Rear Window - 70% VLT allowed

PA Tint laws for Trucks, SUVs and Vans

Windshield - 70% VLT allowed, any darkness is allowed on the top 3 inches

Front Sides - 70% VLT allowed

Rear Sides - Any level of darkness is allowed

Rear Window - Any level of darkness is allowed

So if you want to avoid getting a ticket in Pennsylvania, be sure you're getting the right tint level. Double check too, because the rules can change. Violations can land you with a fine of $110.

