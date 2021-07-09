I don't know about you, but when I got vaccinated, it was a sigh of relief and I got so excited for summer 2021. My husband and I planned a vacation and started venturing out to places to finally enjoy ourselves. I think the same goes for a lot of people.

I know people are always looking for day date ideas or date night ideas and if you're a wine lover, Washington Crossing Historic Park just announced on their Facebook page that their Wine on the Waterfront event is back for this year.

It's taking place Saturday August 21st from 3-7pm at Washington Crossing Historic Park at 112 River Road, Washington Crossing, PA.

The list of wineries that will be at Wine on the Waterfront are listed below. The event's page says there will be even more coming.

Bishop Estate Vineyard and Winery

Cardinal Hollow Winery

Crossing Vineyards & Winery

Mount Nittany Vineyard and Winery

Rebel Hive Meadery

Sand Castle Winery

Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased here. Everyone needs a ticket, even if they aren't drinking. There is $15 designated driver ticket to purchase. Children, even newborns are not allowed as well as dogs. You can get answers to some questions you may have by clicking here or emailing info@washingtoncrossingpark.org.

In addition to wine tasting, there will also be wine for purchase by the bottle and case. There will be food and entertainment. You are encouraged to bring your own blankets and chairs and you can even bring your own food even though there will be some there. That was always the best thing to me when I go to a wine festival I like my own snacks.

Sounds like a great time.