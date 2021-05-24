The $516 million winning Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold in our area!

The winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven in Levittown (Bucks County), PA, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Monday morning.

Over the weekend we learned that the winning ticket for the large jackpot was sold in Pennsylvania, but today’s announcement was the first indication that it was sold in our area.

The ticket matched all five numbers and the yellow Mega Ball.

The winning numbers were 6,9,17,18 and 48. The yellow Mega Ball was 8.

The jackpot is estimated to be about $349.3 million in cash or the annuity value of $516 million — before taxes. It’s the ninth-largest Mega Millions jackpot since the game began back in 2002.

The 7-Eleven, which is located at 2760 Trenton Rd in Levittown, PA, will receive a $100,000 selling bonus for the ticket as well.

The identity of the winner is not known yet, but lottery officials say they should sign the back of their ticket and contact the lottery headquarters in Middletown, PA. Pennsylvania’s lottery law requires the winner’s identity to be made public so we should hear more soon.

"The Pennsylvania Lottery congratulates the big winner of this historic jackpot, and 7-Eleven for selling the big Mega Millions winning jackpot ticket," Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko said in a statement issued Monday.

The Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The next drawing is this Tuesday (May 25) with an estimated annuity jackpot of $20 million.