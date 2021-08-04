January 2022 could be particularly snowy in Philadelphia and New Jersey. At least that's what the Farmers Almanac said in their predictions for the upcoming 2021-2022 winter, which were just released.

Of course, we know it's still summer, but we had to admit it... we're a little curious about what's to come. Here's what we found:

The Farmers Almanac says that January 2022 may start warm, but the season will quickly pick up by the middle of the month.

"Overall, the month will be stormy, especially along the Atlantic Seaboard where an active storm track will lead to a stretch of precipitation in various forms: rain, snow, sleet, and ice," they wrote.

The good news is that they predict February won't be nearly as cold (or snowy). EXCEPT at the end of the month when they're predicting what they called a "winter whopper"?! That sounds like a big storm to us, but that's also six months away. So we won't be buying our bread and milk just yet.

Having said all of that, we also don't take the publication too seriously. Our own Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow reminds us every year that we can't take the publication too seriously. After all, it seems suspect that they always call for a stormy winter, right?

Though, if you're hoping for a blizzard, they say they're most likely in the second week of January, the final week of February, and the second week of March.

Having said all of that the Farmers Almanac is available for purchase on newsstands or on their website. It apparently explains the forecasting methodology in-depth too if you're wondering how this all works out.



