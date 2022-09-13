The lavish mansion featured in the The Wolf of Wall Street starring Leonardo DiCaprio is currently for sale. The Long Island house comes with a 10-stall horse stable, six fireplaces, a waterfall and koi ponds.

The French chateau-style house is located about 30 minutes from Manhattan and sits on five acres. Not only was the house featured in 2013's The Wolf of Wall Street, but it was also seen in episodes of Elementary, according to Top Ten Real Estate Deals.

There are six bedrooms inside the 15,000-square-foot home, which is located in one of the most expensive zip codes in the U.S. Approximately 100 race-winning horses have trained at the equestrian estate.

'The Wolf of Wall Street' Mansion: See Inside! Take a tour of the luxurious The Wolf of Wall Street mansion that's for sale for $10 million.