This Mercer County, New Jersey university is getting national recognition as the best in the country.

It’s official that Princeton University is at the very top of the Best National University Rankings list written by usnews.com, making Mercer County proud! Of course, Princeton gets a lot of recognition being that it’s an ivy league, but being the #1 best university in all of America is a big win for New Jersey as a whole!

According to News 12 New Jersey, the list uses 10 distinct academic rankings, including graduation and retention rates, and includes over 400 schools! Princeton wasn’t the only New Jersey school to make the top 100 on this list though.

Rutgers-New Brunswick University is ranked number 55, New Jersey Institute of Technology is tied for 97 and also Stevens Institute of Technology is ranked number 83.

People have been traveling not only all over the country but even all over the world to go to Princeton University for years, and this list solidified exactly why! When reading this list, I wondered if Princeton will be even harder to get into than before because of its rank amongst U.S colleges now.

The school already had a 4% acceptance rate, a tuition fee of $57,410 a year, and students' SAT scores range between 1460 and 1570, so I can only imagine how all of these statistics will change in years to come.

Princeton does have a beautiful campus that, if you haven’t already, need to take a stroll along when you’re in the downtown Princeton area. You can check out the full list of schools and see where your University ranked, here.

