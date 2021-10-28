Woman Allegedly Shot While Driving on I-95 in Philadelphia Thursday, Police Say
A woman told Philadelphia police that she was shot while driving on I-95 in the Bridesburg section of Northeast Philadelphia early Thursday morning. 6ABC was the first to report the news on Thursday morning.
Get our free mobile app
They say it happened around 6:15 a.m. on the northbound side of I-95 on the off-ramp for Aramingo Avenue.
The woman says someone fired a shot at her before she pulled over to the side of the road.
NBC10 reports that the victim was transported to a nearby hospital, but the extent of her injuries was not immediately made clear.
An investigation is ongoing at this time.
This is a developing story. We'll have more details when they're made available.
LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?
Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.