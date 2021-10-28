A woman told Philadelphia police that she was shot while driving on I-95 in the Bridesburg section of Northeast Philadelphia early Thursday morning. 6ABC was the first to report the news on Thursday morning.

They say it happened around 6:15 a.m. on the northbound side of I-95 on the off-ramp for Aramingo Avenue.

The woman says someone fired a shot at her before she pulled over to the side of the road.

NBC10 reports that the victim was transported to a nearby hospital, but the extent of her injuries was not immediately made clear.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

This is a developing story. We'll have more details when they're made available.

