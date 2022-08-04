Wow! Watch dolphins swim with paddleboarders in Shrewsbury River

Mike Schulze says it was a "once in a lifetime" experience.

He was in a group of paddleboarders who often take to the Shrewsbury River to enjoy the sunrise and the sounds of nature.

On Sunday, they were joined by a small pod of dolphins.

Facebook/Mike Schulze Facebook/Mike Schulze loading...

The dolphins playfully swam alongside the paddleboards, popping out of the water, then diving beneath the boards.

Schultze said on Facebook he and fellow boarders were a bit concerned they would get knocked off by one of the dolphins because they were so close, but also said "we didn't mind.

The encounter lasted about 40 minutes, then boat traffic chased the dolphins away.

Schultze was able to capture a lot of the fun on video, and posted several clips to his Facebook page.

Facebook/Mike Schulze Facebook/Mike Schulze loading...

Would you be scared, nervous or excited?

Facebook/Mike Schulze Facebook/Mike Schulze loading...

Check out the video here and let us know what you think.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

What would happen to NJ if we were attacked by nuclear weapons? We used NUKEMAP by Alex Wellerstein to see what would happen if a nuclear warhead hit New York, Philadelphia, Washington or New Jersey.

The models show what would happen in aerial detonation, meaning the bomb would be set off in the sky, causing considerable damage to structures and people below; or what would happen in a ground detonation, which would have the alarming result of nuclear fallout. The models do not take into account the number of casualties that would result from fallout.

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes.