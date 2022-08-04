Wow! Watch dolphins swim with paddleboarders in Shrewsbury River
Mike Schulze says it was a "once in a lifetime" experience.
He was in a group of paddleboarders who often take to the Shrewsbury River to enjoy the sunrise and the sounds of nature.
On Sunday, they were joined by a small pod of dolphins.
The dolphins playfully swam alongside the paddleboards, popping out of the water, then diving beneath the boards.
Schultze said on Facebook he and fellow boarders were a bit concerned they would get knocked off by one of the dolphins because they were so close, but also said "we didn't mind.
The encounter lasted about 40 minutes, then boat traffic chased the dolphins away.
Schultze was able to capture a lot of the fun on video, and posted several clips to his Facebook page.
Would you be scared, nervous or excited?
Check out the video here and let us know what you think.
