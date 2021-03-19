Yes, Instagram, Facebook & WhatsApp Are Reporting Widespread Outages

If you're having trouble loading your Instagram feed, Facebook messages, or opening WhatsApp, you're not alone.

All three platforms, which are owned and operated by Facebook, appear to be having significant outages across the country at this hour.

In fact, the website DownDetector.com has thousands of reports that all three platforms are down as of 2:00 pm ET on Friday (March 19).

DownDetector.com

Facebook has not publicly commented on the outage as of yet.

At this point, when we try to access Instagram.com, the website is giving us a 5XX error report. On our mobile devices, the app is saying it cannot refresh our feed, and the reports are similar across Facebook and WhatsApp, but of course, your experience may vary.

This is a developing story. We'll have more details when they're made available.

