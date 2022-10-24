Here’s Where You Can Get The BEST Pumpkin Spice Latte in NJ – With Actual Pumpkin In It!

Let's set aside Starbucks, Dunkin' and Wawa for a second. Yes, these places all offer delicious pumpkin spice lattes and other beverages for a sip of seasonal bliss. The aromas of nutmeg, cinnamon and clove are intoxicatingly delicious and comforting! I, for one, could get down with the PSL all year long.

Photo by Fahmi Fakhrudin on Unsplash

Delicious as the mainstream coffee shop PSL's may be, many of them don't actually have any pumpkin inside, which is why this coffee shop is being hailed as a true, pumpkin spice latte.

According to NJ.com's Lauren Musni, this small-business coffee shop in Cranford NJ has the best pumpkin spice latte in the state. It's Track 5 Coffee!

Located at 5 Eastman St, Cranford, NJ, they serve coffee, tea, pastries, baked goods, sandwiches and coffee beans. But we're here for the pumpkin spice latte! Track 5, unlike so many other coffee shops, use actual pumpkin for their pumpkin spice lattes.

Here's what makes theirs a cut above the rest, according to Musni:

...at Track 5, the taste of the pumpkin is more prominent over the subtle spice notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, clove and ginger – exactly how it should be. Additionally, the drink is topped with the perfect amount of milk foam and a small ribbon of caramel.

Not to mention, this place is SUCH a vibe! The perfect atmosphere to relax and have a leisurely cup o' joe.

And with one or two of their pastries and baked goods? Perfection.

Have you ever been to Track 5 in Cranford? Let us know!

