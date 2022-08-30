It's still summer, yes, but according to Starbucks, fall has arrived. Here's when you can indulge in their famous Pumpkin Spice Latte and some new tasty treats.



Congratulations, South Jersey! You can officially start indulging in Starbucks PSL's TOMORROW!

The cult classic makes its return Wednesday, August 30th, but according to 6abc.com, it'll cost you more this year.

Depending on location, expect to pay about 9 percent more for a grande-sized, hot Pumpkin Spice Latte, 6abc.com reports, between $5.45 and $5.95.

Get our free mobile app

But the drink that's had us since 'hello' since it was introduced in 2003 will no doubt having us make room in our budget.

Brand new this fall is Starbucks first-ever dairy-free coffee drink on the menu. The Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato tastes of apples, cinnamon, and brown sugar, and you can't order it hot, iced, or blended, according to People.com.

courtesy Starbucks courtesy Starbucks loading...

As for snacks, you or the kids can try the new Owl Cake Pop, consisting of vanilla cake and buttercream and dipped in purple-colored icing.

By the way, it's been pumpkin season at Dunkin' for the better part of a month now!

How the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte came to be:

12 of the Best Hot Dog Joints in South Jersey In the mood for a hot dog? Whether you're craving something simple or over the top, here are a dozen of South Jersey's best spots to get your dog on!

38 Jersey Shore Tourist Traps Even Locals Can't Resist There are some places at the Jersey Shore visitors will seek out for their sheer notoriety. But, we'll let you in on a little secret. There are some, like AC casinos and Lucy the Elephant, we can't resist them either.