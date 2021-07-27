This may be the news you've been patiently waiting for. I just read online that the very popular Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks may be out even earlier this year....in late August, according to Hip2Save.

Drum roll please...Hip2Save alleges that the PSL will be released on Tuesday, August 24.

That date, however, has not been confirmed by Starbucks. They reached out to us to let us know that they're still enjoying summer for right now.

"We’re not ready to embrace fall just yet and are still enjoying our favorite Starbucks summer beverages," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The good news is that we think you're about a month away from your favorite fall drink (no matter what). Get ready Instagram, for the PSL invasion.

It seems like the PSL release date, that so many people wait for each year, gets earlier and earlier, right?

So I dug around online, and last year it dropped on August 25th.

If you're living under a rock and don't know what the Pumpkin Spice Latte is...it's made with "espresso and steamed milk, real pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and topped with whipped cream and Pumpkin Spice." You can order it hot, iced, or blended.

Believe it or not, I've never had one...I'm not a coffee person, but, it's so trendy that I keep saying I'm going to give it a try. Maybe this will be the year. You know if I try it, it will be up on my Instagram instantly. Stay tuned.

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.